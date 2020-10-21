Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1155 new cases, 23 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1155 new cases and 23 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, October 21.

There are now 8520 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 197,717 PCR tests this month and 26,079 antigen tests.

A total of 86,520 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 101,596 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1751.

A total of 636 (-1) people are hospitalized and 99 (-2) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Pulaski – 84

Craighead – 53

Benton – 44

Washington – 42

White – 38

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.