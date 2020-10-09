Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1167 new cases, 27 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,167 new cases and 27 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Fri., October 9.

There are now 7,468 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 12,715 PCR tests this month and 1,225 antigen tests.

A total of 79,012 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 91,312 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1,530.

A total of 560 (+13) people are hospitalized and 101 (-2) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Pulaski – 77

Washington – 76

Craighead – 74

Sebastian – 49

Benton – 47

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.