Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,210 new cases, 11 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 1,210 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Thursday, July 8.

This is the largest single-day jump since February 2021.

There are 5,932 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 481 people are hospitalized. The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,944.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 171

Faulkner, Garland – 95

Saline – 87

Of the state’s 2,724,040 vaccine doses, 2,167,723 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 227,181 people have received only their first dose, while 1,008,545 people are fully vaccinated.

“Our case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to increase,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “I hope you’ll join me in Cabot tonight at the Veterans Park Event Center for the first Community COVID Conversation to discuss this virus and the vaccine.”