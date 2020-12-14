Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,355 new cases, 45 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,355 new cases and 45 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, December 14.
There are now 20,691 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,990.
A total of 1,050 people are hospitalized and 180 are on ventilators.
The top counties reporting new cases today include:
- Pulaski – 194
- Washington – 102
- Benton – 95
- Faulkner – 66
- Saline – 58