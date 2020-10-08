Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,265 new cases, 21 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1265 new cases and 21 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, October 5.

There are now 7070 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 66,496 PCR tests this month and 6907 antigen tests.

A total of 78,405 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 90,145 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1503.

A total of 547 (+9) people are hospitalized and 103 (+5) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Pulaski – 84

Washington – 61

Sebastian – 60

Craighead – 51

Benton – 48

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.