Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,278 new cases, 11 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1278 new cases and 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thursday, October 15.

There are now 8424 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 139,454 PCR tests this month and 15,823 antigen tests.

A total of 82,529 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 96,524 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1645.

A total of 594 (+7) people are hospitalized and 106 (-7) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Pulaski – 83

Benton – 76

Washington – 65

Craighead – 61

Sebastian – 55

