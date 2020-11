LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s COVID-19 update with 1,293 new cases, 914 of those confirmed with 379 being probable.

23 additional deaths were reported. The Arkansas Department of Health reports 10,010 active cases.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 121; Craighead, 112, Washington, 95; Benton, 87; and Sebastian, 49.