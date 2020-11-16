Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,308 new cases, 42 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,308 new cases and 42 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, November 16.

This is the single-day record for deaths.

There are now 16,485 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 158,113 PCR tests this month and 23,998 antigen tests.

A total of 105,468 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 134,348 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,225.

A total of 861 (+31) people are hospitalized and 123 (+7) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

  • Washington – 161
  • Pulaski – 130
  • Benton – 70
  • Sebastian – 64
  • Craighead – 63

