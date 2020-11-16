Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,308 new cases, 42 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,308 new cases and 42 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, November 16.
This is the single-day record for deaths.
There are now 16,485 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
There have been 158,113 PCR tests this month and 23,998 antigen tests.
A total of 105,468 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 134,348 cases.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,225.
A total of 861 (+31) people are hospitalized and 123 (+7) are on ventilators.
The top counties reporting new cases today include:
- Washington – 161
- Pulaski – 130
- Benton – 70
- Sebastian – 64
- Craighead – 63