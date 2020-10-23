Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1337 new cases, 10 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1337 new cases and 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, October 23.

There are now 9129 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 220,623 PCR tests this month and 29,914 antigen tests.

A total of 88,037 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 104,135 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1782.

A total of 624 (+12) people are hospitalized and 99 (+3) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: