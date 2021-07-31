Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,339 new cases, 18 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health coronavirus dashboard recorded 1,339 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Saturday, July 31.

There are 18,790 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,105 people are hospitalized and 222 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,141.

Of the state’s 2,892,770 vaccine doses, 2,345,162 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 308,617 people have received only their first dose, while 1,059,781 people are fully vaccinated.