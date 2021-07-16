Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,342 new cases, 11 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 1,342 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Friday, July 16.

There are 9,750 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 681 people are hospitalized and 119 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,992.

There have been 65,489 PCR tests this month and 33,436 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 232

Washington – 93

Saline – 91

We added 11,005 Arkansans to the vaccinated list today, more than double last Friday's total. We must all work together to get vaccinated in the fight against Covid-19. Here's how you can help: Vaccine clinics this weekend in Dardanelle, Texarkana, Mineral Springs, & Star City. pic.twitter.com/y0cpS2Pv09 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 17, 2021

Of the state’s 2,740,690 vaccine doses, 2,213,075 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 243,347 people have received only their first dose, while 1,024,219 people are fully vaccinated.

“We added 11,005 Arkansans to the vaccinated list today, more than double last Friday’s total,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “We must all work together to get vaccinated in the fight against COVID-19. Here’s how you can help: Vaccine clinics this weekend in Dardanelle, Texarkana, Mineral Springs, & Star City.”