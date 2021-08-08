Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,369 new cases, 11 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health dashboard reported 1,369 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Sunday, August 8.

There are 23,921 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,273 people are hospitalized and 261 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,301.

Of the state’s 3,035,260 vaccine doses, 2,441,458 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 337,147 people have received only their first dose, while 1,095,166 people are fully vaccinated.