Coronavirus in Arkansas: 137 new cases, 2 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 137 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Sunday, May 2.

There are 2,055 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 171 people are hospitalized and 26 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,743.

There have been 2,365 PCR tests this month and 112 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 23

Benton – 16

Hot Spring, Saline, Washington – 7

Of the state’s 2,523,370 vaccine doses, 1,736,159 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 275,942 people have received only their first dose, while 757,314 people are fully vaccinated.