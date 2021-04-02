Coronavirus in Arkansas: 144 new cases, 3 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s latest COVID-19 update.

144 new cases were added in the Friday, April 2 update. 3 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,639 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 21; Benton, 13; and Greene, 9.

Of the state’s 1,756,800 vaccine doses, more than 1,204,988 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 351,887 people have received their first dose, while 442,758 people are fully vaccinated.

“We continue to see declining cases in our COVID-19 numbers. We are not increasing in cases like we see in many other states. Let’s all be mindful over Easter that we must continue to guard against the spread of the virus. Get a vaccine this weekend because this helps everyone. Yesterday, we saw an increase of over 29,000 vaccine doses administered,” Hutchinson said.