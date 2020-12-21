Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,457 new cases, 58 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,457 new cases and 58 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, December 21.
There are now 22,158 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 3,295.
A total of 1,078 people are hospitalized and 174 are on ventilators.
The top counties reporting new cases today include:
- Pulaski – 200
- Benton – 138
- Washington – 101
- Craighead – 93
- Faulkner – 69