Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,457 new cases, 58 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,457 new cases and 58 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, December 21.

There are now 22,158 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 3,295.

A total of 1,078 people are hospitalized and 174 are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: