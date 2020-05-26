Coronavirus in Arkansas: 150 new community cases, 45 in Washington & Benton County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northwest Arkansas continues to rise, with 45 of the 150 new community cases announced in Arkansas on Tuesday coming from Washington and Benton County.

There are now 1729 active cases in Arkansas, including:

72 in nursing homes

466 in corrections

1191 in community

The 150 community cases added in the last 24 hours include 29 from Washington County and 16 from Benton County.

Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said Latinos accounted for 42 percent of the new cases announced Tuesday.

Smith said part of the reason for the growth in Northwest Arkansas is that testing is more available.

There are 301 cases associated with the poultry industry in Arkansas, Smith said, with the top counties including Benton (69), Yell (54) and Washington County (44).

Hospitalizations in the state are up by eight to 107, including 18 patients on ventilators.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state performed 2984 tests over the last 24 hours with a 3.3 percent positivity rate. The state has now surpassed its 60,000 testing goal for the month of May.

There have been 4332 reported recoveries from the virus in Arkansas, up by 83 since Monday.

For the latest data from the Arkansas Department of Health, click here.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.