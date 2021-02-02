Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,510 new cases, 44 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,510 new cases and 44 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Tuesday, February 2.

There are now 16,331 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 869 people are hospitalized and 141 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4.939.

There have been 4,638 PCR tests this month and 2,585 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: