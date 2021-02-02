Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,510 new cases, 44 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,510 new cases and 44 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Tuesday, February 2.
There are now 16,331 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 869 people are hospitalized and 141 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4.939.
There have been 4,638 PCR tests this month and 2,585 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 247
- Benton – 127
- Washington – 85
- Faulkner – 72
- Saline – 68