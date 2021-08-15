Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,517 new cases, 22 additional deaths

Coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health dashboard recorded 1,517 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Sunday, August 15.

There are 25,735 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,413 people are hospitalized and 303 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,432.

Of the state’s 3,173,450 vaccine doses, 2,516,891 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 351,314 people have received only their first dose, while 1,126,650 people are fully vaccinated. 

