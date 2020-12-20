Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,536 new cases, 46 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 1,316 and the number of probable cases increased by 220 — bringing the total number of new cases in the last day to 1,536.

The number of active cases, however, decreased by 65 to 23,001.

The virus’s death toll increased by 46, making the total number of Arkansans that have died due to the virus 3,237.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the Natural State decreased by four to 1,057. Of those patients, 170 are on ventilators, a decrease of seven from the previous day.

The ADH also updated the list of counties with the most new cases. The top five counties are: Pulaski, 191; Benton, 169; Washington, 149; Faulkner, 67; Craighead, 57.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement on Twitter along with the newest report.

“There are 1,536 new COVID-19 cases in AR. We have also lost 46 additional Arkansans due to COVID-19. The high number of Arkansans who have died is heartbreaking,” Hutchinson said, “As we are 5 days out from Christmas, let’s protect each other. What we do will determine how we start our new year.”