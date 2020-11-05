Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1548 new cases, 11 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1548 new cases and 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thursday, November 5.

1,155 is the highest total of confirmed cases in a single day.

There are now 10,493 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 32,908 PCR tests this month and 4752 antigen tests.

A total of 97,276 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 117,360 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2037.

A total of 667 (+25) people are hospitalized and 103 (-8) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

  • Pulaski – 139
  • Benton – 133
  • Washington – 92
  • Sebastian – 79
  • Craighead – 67

