Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1548 new cases, 11 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1548 new cases and 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thursday, November 5.
1,155 is the highest total of confirmed cases in a single day.
There are now 10,493 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
There have been 32,908 PCR tests this month and 4752 antigen tests.
A total of 97,276 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 117,360 cases.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2037.
A total of 667 (+25) people are hospitalized and 103 (-8) are on ventilators.
The top counties reporting new cases today include:
- Pulaski – 139
- Benton – 133
- Washington – 92
- Sebastian – 79
- Craighead – 67