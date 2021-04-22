Coronavirus in Arkansas: 161 new cases, 3 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 161 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Thursday, April 22.

There are 1,923 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 171 people are hospitalized and 22 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,711.

There have been 80,035 PCR tests this month and 29,952 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 22

Benton – 13

Craighead, Faulkner – 9

Of the state’s 2,386,820 vaccine doses, more than 1,599,699 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 323,947 people have received their first dose, while 664,608 people are fully vaccinated.

“Today’s report shows a decline in new cases compared to last week and a slight decrease in active cases from yesterday. As we vaccinated the 1 millionth Arkansan today, around one-third of our population has received at least one dose. These are good numbers, but we can do better. Do your part by getting your vaccine as soon as possible”, Governor Hutchinson said.