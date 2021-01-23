Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,613 new cases, 1,787 new recoveries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,613 new cases and 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Saturday, January 23.

In addition, 1,787 people have been deemed recovered from the virus by the Arkansas Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

There are now 19,919 cases statewide considered active by the ADH, a decrease of 188 in the last day.

A total of 1,094 people are hospitalized and 184 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4,563.

There have been 243,903 PCR tests this month and 62,682 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 257
  • Washington – 159
  • Benton – 150
  • Saline – 79
  • Garland – 69

