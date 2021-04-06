Coronavirus in Arkansas: 163 new cases, 5 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s latest COVID-19 numbers during his weekly COVID-19 update.

163 new cases were added in the Monday, April 6 update. 5 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,639 in Arkansas.







The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Washington, 33; Pulaski, 23; and Benton, 17.

Of the state’s 1,881,900 vaccine doses, more than 1,276,675 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 357,280 people have received their first dose, while 477,857 people are fully vaccinated.