Coronavirus in Arkansas: 165 new cases, 22 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 165 new cases and 22 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Sunday, March 7.

There are now 3,967 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 335 people are hospitalized and 65 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,319.

There have been 36,850 PCR tests this month and 11,280 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: