Coronavirus in Arkansas: 165 new cases, 22 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 165 new cases and 22 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Sunday, March 7.
There are now 3,967 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 335 people are hospitalized and 65 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,319.
There have been 36,850 PCR tests this month and 11,280 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Benton – 35
- Pulaski – 23
- Washington – 16
- Crawford – 8
- Faulkner – 8