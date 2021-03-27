Coronavirus in Arkansas: 165 new cases, 7 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are 165 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas and 7 deaths, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Saturday, March 27.

2,032 are active; 170 hospitalized (-6), 28 on ventilators (-4). There have been a total of 329,860 cases and 253,145 recoveries, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

TOP COUNTIES FOR NEW COVID-19 CASES

  • Benton, 27
  • Pulaski, 26
  • Washington, 16
  • Hot Spring, 10
  • Saline, 9

“Last year, the urgent COVID message was “wear a mask.” Masks remain important, but today’s urgent message is “get vaccinated.” More than 700K Arkansans have rolled up their sleeves already, but if we are going to win, we must increase the count. Roll up your sleeve for Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.

