Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,707 new cases, 47 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,707 new cases and 47 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, January 29.

There are now 17,326 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 951 people are hospitalized and 144 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4,831.

There have been 307,097 PCR tests this month and 79,095 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: