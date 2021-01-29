Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,707 new cases, 47 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,707 new cases and 47 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, January 29.
There are now 17,326 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 951 people are hospitalized and 144 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4,831.
There have been 307,097 PCR tests this month and 79,095 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 271
- Benton – 171
- Washington – 147
- Sebastian – 89
- Faulkner – 74