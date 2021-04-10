Coronavirus in Arkansas: 171 new cases, 0 additional deaths for second day in a row

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s latest COVID-19 update.

171 new cases were added in the Saturday, April 10 update. No additional deaths were reported for the second day in a row, meaning the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas remains at 5,661.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Benton, 28; Pulaski, 26; and Washington, 14.

Of the state’s 2,036,000 vaccine doses, 1,389,916 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 358,489 people have received their first dose, while 538,599 people are fully vaccinated.

“Today’s best COVID-19 news is that for the 2nd straight day, no new deaths. Our other numbers are encouraging: The number of new cases is below 200; 14,700 more people have been fully vaccinated, which puts Arkansas a little closer to community protection,” Hutchinson said.