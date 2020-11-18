Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,715 new cases, 30 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,715 new cases and 30 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wed., November 18.

There are now 16,577 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 177,552 PCR tests and 29,787 antigen tests.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,275.

A total of 901 people are hospitalized and 143 are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: