Coronavirus in Arkansas: 177 new cases, 5 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 177 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Saturday, May 22.

There are 2,056 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 187 people are hospitalized and 32 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,816.

There have been 59,388 PCR tests this month and 29,991 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 28

Benton – 19

Saline – 17

Of the state’s 2,612,360 vaccine doses, 1,925,406 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 240,259 people have received only their first dose, while 873,876 people are fully vaccinated.