Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,777 new cases, 52 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,777 new cases and 52 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, January 27.

There are now 17,686 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,029 people are hospitalized and 157 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4,742.

There have been 280,505 PCR tests this month and 72,335 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: