Coronavirus in Arkansas: 178 new cases, 15 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s latest COVID-19 numbers during his weekly coronavirus update.

175 new cases were added in the Tuesday, March 30 update. 15 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,616 in Arkansas.





























The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Washington, 29; Benton, 25; Pulaski, 20; Sebastian, 10; Lonoke, 8.

Of the state’s more than 1.6 million vaccine doses, more than 1.1 million doses have been administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control. 769,106 people have received their first dose, while 407,828 people are fully vaccinated.

The update can be viewed in full below.