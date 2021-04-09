Coronavirus in Arkansas: 178 new cases, 25 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s latest COVID-19 update.

178 new cases were added in the Friday, April 9 update. 25 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,661 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Benton, 30; Washington, 28; and Pulaski, 20.

Of the state’s 2,021,400 vaccine doses, more than 1,362,371 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 358,454 people have received their first dose, while 523,894 people are fully vaccinated.

“We have administered 154,000 more vaccines doses since last week. 36% of Arkansans 16 and older have received at least one COVID-19 shot. That’s encouraging, but to achieve community immunity and beat COVID-19, we must increase those numbers,” Hutchinson said.

