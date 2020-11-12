Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,809 new cases, 18 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,809 new cases and 18 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thursday, November 12.

There are now 14,491 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 109,251 PCR tests this month and 16,608 antigen tests.

A total of 102,355 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 128,006 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,144.

A total of 805 (+4) people are hospitalized and 116 are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: