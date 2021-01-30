Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,824 new cases, 7 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,824 new cases and 7 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, January 29.

There are now 17,608 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 911 people are hospitalized and 146 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4,838.

There have been 320,377 PCR tests this month and 80,821 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: