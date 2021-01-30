Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,824 new cases, 7 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,824 new cases and 7 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, January 29.
There are now 17,608 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 911 people are hospitalized and 146 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4,838.
There have been 320,377 PCR tests this month and 80,821 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 279
- Benton – 122
- Washington – 95
- Faulkner – 80
- Sebastian – 76