Coronavirus in Arkansas: 184 new cases, 1 additional death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 184 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Saturday, April 24.
There are 1,991 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 148 people are hospitalized and 23 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,717.
There have been 87,391 PCR tests this month and 33,546 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 30
- Benton – 21
- Washington – 16
Of the state’s 2,468,010 vaccine doses, 1,634,478 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 310,453 people have received their first dose, while 688,803 people are fully vaccinated.