Coronavirus in Arkansas: 184 new cases, 1 additional death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 184 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Saturday, April 24.

There are 1,991 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 148 people are hospitalized and 23 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,717.

There have been 87,391 PCR tests this month and 33,546 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 30

Benton – 21

Washington – 16

Of the state’s 2,468,010 vaccine doses, 1,634,478 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 310,453 people have received their first dose, while 688,803 people are fully vaccinated.