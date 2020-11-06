Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1870 new cases, 19 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1870 new cases and 19 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, November 6.

There are now 117,360 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 46,612 PCR tests this month and 7073 antigen tests.

A total of 97,997 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 119,230 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2056.

A total of 706 (+39) people are hospitalized and 107 (+4) are on ventilators.

“Today’s numbers show we are not in a good position as we head into the colder months. I ask all Arkansans to take this virus seriously and to take necessary precautions. Our number of new cases is growing at a rate that worries me in terms of our hospital capacity,” Governor Hutchinson says.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: