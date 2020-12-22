Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,941 new cases, 43 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,941 new cases and 43 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Tuesday, December 22.
There are now 21,979 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
Hospitalizations are at a record-high.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 3,338.
A total of 1,103 people are hospitalized and 173 are on ventilators.
The top counties reporting new cases today include:
- Pulaski – 288
- Washington – 168
- Benton – 153
- Saline – 81
- White – 75
Hutchinson said the state will build a site for more hospital beds in Van Buren. Some will be ICU beds (74) and some will be hospital beds (8).