Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,941 new cases, 43 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,941 new cases and 43 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Tuesday, December 22.

There are now 21,979 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Hospitalizations are at a record-high.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 3,338.

A total of 1,103 people are hospitalized and 173 are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Pulaski – 288

Washington – 168

Benton – 153

Saline – 81

White – 75

Hutchinson said the state will build a site for more hospital beds in Van Buren. Some will be ICU beds (74) and some will be hospital beds (8).