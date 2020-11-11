Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,962 new cases, 14 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1962 new cases and 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, November 11.

This is the highest increase since the pandemic began.

There are now 13,691 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 97,375 PCR tests this month and 14,868 antigen tests.

“Today we saw another record number of reported new cases. There was a small decline in hospitalizations but the high number of cases is a profoundly serious reminder of the emergency that continues. Susan and I just spoke about our holiday plans and we are taking extra precautions and limiting the number. Plan safely.” Governor Asa Hutchinson

A total of 101,583 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 126,197 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2126.

A total of 801 (-9) people are hospitalized and 116 (-11) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: