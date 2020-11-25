Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,965 new cases, hospitalizations over 1,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s COVID-19 update.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,965 new cases with 17,014 active cases.

1,028 hospitalized, which is up 40 from Tuesday; 191 on ventilators, which is up 31 from Tuesday; 20 additional deaths were reported for a total of 2,425.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 185; Washington, 145; Benton, 121; Craighead, 101; and Sebastian, 99.

“I drove up to Rogers for Thanksgiving and I stopped in Ozark. Everyone is clearly taking things seriously and working hard to follow health guidelines. Thank you to all Arkansans for your continued diligence. While we express our thanks across the state in smaller groups than normal years, I am more grateful than ever for the dedication of our health care workers. The new hospitalizations today adds to the burden, and let’s all go the extra mile to protect each other,” Governorn Hutchinson says.