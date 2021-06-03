Coronavirus in Arkansas: 197 new cases, seven additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 197 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional death due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Thursday, June 3.

There are 1,673 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 180 people are hospitalized and 38 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,842.

There have been 3,662 PCR tests this month and 1,659 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 28

Lonoke – 16

Saline – 15

Of the state’s 2,647,220 vaccine doses, 1,993,153 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 237,936 people have received only their first dose, while 911,478 people are fully vaccinated.

“Today’s report shows a decrease in hospitalizations and actives cases compared to this time a week ago. While we are seeing hopeful COVID-19 progress, let’s continue this trend by ensuring we all play a role in protecting others,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.