Coronavirus in Arkansas: 198 new cases, 7 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 198 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Tuesday, April 20 during the state’s weekly COVID-19 update.

There are 1,804 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 177 people are hospitalized and 24 are on ventilators.













The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,706.

There have been 1,746 PCR tests this month and 1,018 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 29

Pulaski – 26

Washington – 22

Of the state’s 2,291,620 vaccine doses, more than 1,558,345 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 335,631 people have received their first dose, while 637,821 people are fully vaccinated.

