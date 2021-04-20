Coronavirus in Arkansas: 198 new cases, 7 additional deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 198 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Tuesday, April 20 during the state’s weekly COVID-19 update.

There are 1,804 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 177 people are hospitalized and 24 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,706.

There have been 1,746 PCR tests this month and 1,018 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Benton – 29
  • Pulaski – 26
  • Washington – 22

Of the state’s 2,291,620 vaccine doses, more than 1,558,345 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 335,631 people have received their first dose, while 637,821 people are fully vaccinated.

The update can be viewed in full below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers