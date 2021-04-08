Coronavirus in Arkansas: 199 new cases, 2 additional deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided an update on COVID-19 in Arkansas on April 8, 2021.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 199 new cases, with 1,707 active cases.

Two additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,662.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 31; Washington, 26; and Benton, 19.

“Vaccine doses administered have increased by nearly 154,000 since this time last week. Our hospitalizations and new cases continue to decline, but it’s important that we continue to get vaccinated to protect our fellow Arkansans,” Governor Hutchinson says.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers