Coronavirus in Arkansas: 199 new cases, 2 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided an update on COVID-19 in Arkansas on April 8, 2021.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 199 new cases, with 1,707 active cases.

Two additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,662.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 31; Washington, 26; and Benton, 19.

“Vaccine doses administered have increased by nearly 154,000 since this time last week. Our hospitalizations and new cases continue to decline, but it’s important that we continue to get vaccinated to protect our fellow Arkansans,” Governor Hutchinson says.