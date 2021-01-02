Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,000 new cases

Coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Sunday.

Across the Natural State, the number of cases confirmed through PCR testing increased by 1,597 and the number of cases deemed probable increased by 403. This brings the total number of new cases to 2,000.

The number of active cases increased by 56, bringing the total number of active cases to 23,986.

In the last 24 hours, 18 additional Arkansans have died due to the virus. This brings the COVID-19 death toll across the state to 3,729.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals increased by 31 to 1,216. Of those patients, 197 are on ventilators — a decrease of eight over the previous day.

The ADH updated the list of the five counties with the most new cases. Those counties are: Pulaski, 244; Benton, 219; Washington, 213; Faulkner, 98; Pope, 96.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted a statement with the latest update.

“The reduced number of new cases is partly because of lower testing yesterday. 40% of the new cases are coming from 5 counties, but the virus is active in every county,” Hutchinson said, “So, let’s all be careful and safe as we start the week.”

