Coronavirus in Arkansas: 203 new cases, 7 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 203 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional death due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Saturday, June 5.

There are 1,781 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 194 people are hospitalized and 35 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,846.

There have been 8.744 PCR tests this month and 4,218 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 36

Benton – 18

Washington – 15

Of the state’s 2,651,460 vaccine doses, 2,008,105 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 237,810 people have received only their first dose, while 919,357 people are fully vaccinated.

“We continue to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, but we have vaccinated less than 10% of those in the 12 – 15 age group. Our efforts to beat this virus are working, but we need everyone to do their part and get the shot,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.