Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,061 new cases, 24 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,061 new cases and 24 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, November 20.

There are now 17,360 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 207,055 PCR tests and 35,375 antigen tests.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,061.

A total of 935 people are hospitalized and 152 are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: