Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,061 new cases, 24 additional deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,061 new cases and 24 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, November 20.

There are now 17,360 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 207,055 PCR tests and 35,375 antigen tests.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,061.

A total of 935 people are hospitalized and 152 are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

  • Pulaski – 209
  • Washington – 162
  • Benton – 133
  • Craighead – 107
  • White – 90

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers