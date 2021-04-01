Coronavirus in Arkansas: 211 new cases, 10 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s latest COVID-19 update.

211 new cases were added in the Thursday, April 1 update. 10 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,636 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Washington, 26; Benton, 25; and Pulaski, 24.

Of the state’s 1,733,160 vaccine doses, more than 1,175,597 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 351,812 people have received their first dose, while 426,913 people are fully vaccinated.