Coronavirus in Arkansas: 212 new cases, 10 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s latest COVID-19 update.

212 new cases were added in the Wednesday, March 31 update. 10 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,626 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Benton, 34; Pulaski, 26; Washington, 16; Faulkner, 14; Sebastian, 13.

Of the state’s more than 2 million vaccine doses, more than 1.1 million doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 348,952 people have received their first dose, while 411,091 people are fully vaccinated.

“The total number of vaccine doses administered since last week has increased by over 141,000. We also have over 61,000 additional Arkansans who are fully vaccinated. These numbers are encouraging, and with all Arkansans 16 and older eligible to receive the vaccine, we hope these numbers will continue to increase,” Hutchinson said.