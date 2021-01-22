Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,162 new cases, 53 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,162 new cases and 53 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, January 22.

There are now 20,107 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,142 people are hospitalized and 193 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4,549.

There have been 230,400 PCR tests this month and 60,302 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: