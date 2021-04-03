Coronavirus in Arkansas: 217 new cases, 2 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s latest COVID-19 update.

217 new cases were added in the Saturday, April 3 update. 2 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,641 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Benton, 32; Pulaski, 30; and Washington, 25.

Of the state’s 1,819,110 vaccine doses, more than 1,234,331 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 352,912 people have received their first dose, while 457,778 people are fully vaccinated.

“There are 217 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. We saw another great day for vaccinations yesterday, with an increase of more than 29,000. The decrease in hospitalizations is also a good sign. We continue to make progress against this virus,” Hutchinson said.