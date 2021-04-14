Coronavirus in Arkansas: 220 new cases, 7 additional deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s latest COVID-19 update.

220 new cases were added in the Wednesday, April 14 update. 7 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,680 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Benton, 30; Washington, 28; and Pulaski, 20.

Of the state’s 2,137,470 vaccine doses, more than 1,452,822 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 353,691 people have received their first dose, while 575,496 people are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers