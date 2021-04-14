Coronavirus in Arkansas: 220 new cases, 7 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s latest COVID-19 update.

220 new cases were added in the Wednesday, April 14 update. 7 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,680 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Benton, 30; Washington, 28; and Pulaski, 20.

Of the state’s 2,137,470 vaccine doses, more than 1,452,822 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 353,691 people have received their first dose, while 575,496 people are fully vaccinated.